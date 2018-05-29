Promotional images of Motorola's much-awaited Android mid-range phone Moto Z3 Play has surfaced online revealing key design changes over its popular predecessor Moto Z2 Play.

In the images available with Dutch blog WinFuture, Moto Z3 Play comes with the industry's new display norm with 18:9 aspect ratio. It has thin bezels on the right and left sides, whereas the top and bottom bezels have trimmed to the tilt, leaving just enough space to accommodate front-camera and sensors on the top, and at the bottom, there is no physical button except the 'Motorola' engraving.

Where did the fingerprint sensor go in the Moto Z3 Play?

In Moto Z2 Play, home button in the front panel used to house the fingerprint scanner, but this time, it missing at that very specific spot in the Moto Z3 Play.

However, if you take a closer look at the leaked image, we can see concave space the on right side edge below the volume rockers (up and down). We believe Motorola has trans-located the biometric sensor to there as it is a more convenient place for access to the finger. Even Sony Xperia X (India-bound model) too had a similar design.

On the left side, there is one physical button, which may be the switch to power on or off the phone.

Digging the front of the new Moto Z3 Play. More shots: https://t.co/2yzDpfdhqW pic.twitter.com/tEj7rnsKyk — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 28, 2018

Rest of the design looks similar to Moto Z2 Play. It comes with a familiar big circular camera module housing dual-camera with multi-tone LED flash on top, trademark batwing Motorola logo below it and 16-pin Mod connector slot at the bottom.

Other stipulated features of the Motorola Moto Z3 Play are 6.0-inch screen having full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution, Android Oreo software, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

Motorola Moto Z3 Play is also expected to debut along with new 5G Moto Mod, which is touted to be a game changer in the smartphone industry. It is said to capable of boosting 4G network speed to several thousand times on the phone.

Currently, 4G-LTE offers around 50mbps (max) speed, but with the 5G network, citizens can expect to enjoy several thousand times the speed, with up to 5.7gbps (commercial) download capability on their smartphones.

Like all Moto Z series, Moto Z3 Play will also be coming to India with an expected price range of Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000. Once released, it will be going against the Vivo V9, Honor 10 and Oppo F7, among others.

