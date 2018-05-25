After months of speculations, Motorola is all set to finally unveil the company's new mid-range phone Moto Z3 Play early next month.

The Lenovo-owned company is sending invites to local media outlets for product briefing on June 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Like previous times, Motorola has not specifically mentioned the name of the device but has left a teaser to build curiosity among fans. The invitation shows a woman model holding a big-screen phone with 'Save the date 06.06.18' message on the screen.

The phone in question is quite similar to Moto Z3 Play image leaked by renowned tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), at least the front part.

Moto Z3 Play features FullView display with thin bezels on the right and left side; whereas the top and bottom bezels too have been trimmed just enough to keep the front-camera, LED flash and companion sensors on the top, and a slim chin at the base for Motorola brand engraving and two mics.

It can be noted that there is no physical home button in the front panel. In previous editions, it used to house fingerprint sensor. Now, there is no sign of it even on the back. Rumour has it that Motorola has trans-located the biometric sensor more convenient place on the right side edge.

Moto Z3 Play in Deep Indigo pic.twitter.com/868WiA3CG6 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 11, 2018

We can see there is an empty space on the right side edge below the volume rockers (up and down). We believe it might be the new home of the finger scanner. In the predecessor, that space was occupied by the power button, now looks like, it's been shifted to the left side edge.

On the back side, Moto Z3 Play comes with glossy glass back, which exudes premium feel. And yet, it retains the unique modular design factor of the previous generation. It features the familiar big circular camera module on the rear-side with dual snappers and multi-tone LED flash on the top and also the 16-pin connector at the base to dock the snap-on mods with a lone mic below it.

Other stipulated features of the Moto Z3 Play includes a 6.0-inch screen with full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution, Android Oreo software, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

With close to two weeks left before the official launch, Motorola like the Moto G6 series is expected to tease key features of the Moto Z3 Play to keep the fans excited for the launch. We expect the company to reveal Moto Z2 Play may come with face unlock feature, which has become a new norm in the industry.

Like all previous editions, Moto Z3 Play will also be releasing in India. It will be retailed in the price range of Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 and will be competing with Vivo V9 and Oppo F7, among others.

