A mother decided to rename her son "Kelvin" after her tattoo artist misspelled the boy's name.

Johanna Sandstrom, from Sweden, changed her five-year-old son Kevin's name to Kelvin after the tattoo artist made the spelling error while making the design on her arm.

She spotted the mistake when she was on her way home in the car along with her cousin.

"The spelling did not look wrong to me at first," she told BBC. "For me, the text is upside-down so it's in the right direction when I'm standing. When we're sitting in the car home, my cousin takes a picture of it. That's when I see what it says. It says Kelvin instead of Kevin. I didn't think it was true."

Sandstrom was reportedly devastated when she saw the wrong name on her arm.

She told local newspaper Blekinge Lans Tidning, "I said I wanted the names of my children tattooed on me and I gave the artist their names. The artist drew the design and didn't ask anything about the spelling so I didn't give it any more thought."

Soon after that she along with her cousin went back to the tattoo studio to get the tattoo fixed.

There she was told that she may get a refund or get her tattoo removed with laser surgery. But after looking at the tedious procedure of tattoo removal, Sandstrom and her husband decided to rename their son instead.

"I had never heard the name 'Kelvin' before," she told the Swedish newspaper. "There isn't anyone who names their kid Kelvin. So when I thought more about it, I realized that no one else has this name. It became unique. Now we think it is better than Kevin."

She already has a tattoo of her daughter Nova on her arm. And, now she is planning to get her newborn daughter Freya's name inked as well. But this time, she said she is "going to write it down on a piece of paper and check it over 10,000 times."