Indian actress Deepika Padukone's RK tattoo, which she inked when she was dating actor Ranbir Kapoor, is in news again. Reports suggest that the actress has slightly modified her tattoo that is making it look unrecognizable.

Recently, Deepika's Manhattan-based gym instructor Nam had posted two photos of the actress working out with the caption, "We out here flexing". But the images went viral because of her tattoo. According to Bollywood Hungama, the tattoo appeared to look like slightly modified.

In February this year, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport with a bandage that was covering her RK tattoo and it gave rise to the rumors that she might have altered the tattoo.

Last year, there were reports that Deepika had erased the tattoo for good, but it was later found out that the missing tattoo from her nape was just a temporary hack. It was for a Bangladeshi commercial the actress had to hide her tattoo.

In 2014 also, the actress had concealed the tattoo for a soft drink commercial because it focused on her neck. The commercial was directed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and at that time he had said, "I haven't noticed the tattoo, maybe it got concealed due to make-up. I was just focusing on the shot and not her tattoo."

There were even reports that Deepika has modified the tattoo in such way that it honors her alleged boyfriend Ranveer Singh. "The 'K' from the RK has been modified into a design of a flower. The 'R' remains," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying in 2017.

However, Deepika had insisted that she will keep the tattoo despite her break up with Ranbir Kapoor.

Deepika and Ranbir dated in 2007 but decided to end their relationship when things didn't work out between them. But even after their break up they remained good friends and appeared in movies, including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

After their breakup, Ranbir was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif, while Deepika is still dating Ranveer.