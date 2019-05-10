Mohanlal, the biggest Superstar in Mollywood, is now enjoying the mammoth success of his latest release 'Lucifer' that has already collected more than Rs 150 crore at the box-office. Even after 45 days of its release, the film is continuing its steady run, and it indicates that this Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is soon going to emerge as the biggest hit ever in Mollywood by breaking the records of 'Pulimurugan' that collected more than Rs 160 crore worldwide.

It has been recently revealed that Mohanlal will play the lead role in a movie named 'Big Brother' that will be directed by hitmaker Siddique. As per the latest reports, the director has also roped in Bollywood star Arbaaz Khan to play a crucial role in this flick. Close sources to the movie revealed that director Siddique has already narrated the script to Arbaaz Khan, and he is apparently happy with the storyline. The Bollywood star is also quite keen to share the screen space with a brilliant performer like Mohanlal.

It should be noted that Siddique is a known director in Bollywood too. In 2012, he directed the movie 'Bodyguard' with Arbaaz' brother Salman Khan playing the title role. The film, upon its release, garnered mixed to positive reviews from all corners and emerged as a blockbuster at the box-office by collecting more than Rs 260 crores worldwide.

Arbaaz Khan is expected to join the shooting of 'Big Brother' after completing the shooting of 'Dabangg 3' which is being directed by Prabhu Deva. Salman Khan will be seen playing the role of the iconic Chulbul Pandey in this movie, while Arbaaz Khan will enact the character of Makhanchand "Makkhi" Pandey.

In a recent interview given to Mid Day, Arbaaz Khan had also talked about his web series outing. The 51-year-old actor is making his debut through Zee5 web series which has been titled 'Poison'.alongside Riya Sen. During the interview, Arbaaz revealed that he is playing the role of a Goan drug lord named Antonio Varghese in 'Poison'.