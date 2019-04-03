Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's new poster has landed his latest outing Lucifer in trouble with the Kerala Police Association (KPA) filing a complaint with Chief Minister Vijayan Pinarayi and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Amidst huge hype and expectations, Lucifer was released on March 28 and received good reviews. With its superb collection, the movie has also set the new record of fastest Rs 50 crore grossing Malayalam movie at the worldwide box office in just four days.

As a part of its promotion, Mohanlal released a new still and poster of Lucifer on Tuesday afternoon. In these promos, the superstar is seen keeping his leg on the chest of John Vijay, which has played a top cop in the Prithviraj Sukumaran directed film. They have not gone down well with Kerala police, who have raised an objection to the portrayal of men in uniform in the promotional content of the film.

The KPA felt that the controversial promos of Lucifer send a wrong message to the public about cops. Hence, it has written a letter to Chief Minister of the state, Pinarayi Vijayan and also sent a copy to the censor board, demanding action against the bad portrayal of cops.

Noted film critics Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, "The powerful Kerala Police Association (KPA) has protested against #Lucifer scene where @Mohanlal is seen stamping and pinning down #JohnVijay who plays a top IPS official in the film. KPA has written to CM @vijayanpinarayi and want action as it portrays cops in bad light!"

The KPA's complaint read, "There is also a title to the ad which sends a wrong message to lakhs of ordinary people. There is no doubt about it. Nowadays, there are also many incidents in which police are deliberately attacked by the public. Though earlier criminals were the ones who attacked the police, nowadays among the attackers there are also youths, at least to some extent. What provokes people to do such things are cinemas, which can influence them in a big way. It is under these circumstances the seriousness of the ad need to be considered."