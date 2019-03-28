Director Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam movie Lucifer starring Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Lucifer is a political action thriller film, which marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Murali Gopy has written the script for the movie, which has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. The film has been rewarded a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.54 hours.

Lucifer movie story: The film delves deep into that unexplored abyss of what appears to be normal to those eyes that refuse to see beyond the seen. In God`s own country, the supreme leader of the ruling party dies, leaving a huge vacuum in not only the electoral and leadership sphere of the party but also that of the state. In the inevitable succession squabble and the power struggle that ensues, the thin line that separates good and bad becomes irrecoverably blurred and out of this seemingly endless mayhem, emerging forces that are hitherto unheard of.

Analysis: Lucifer deals with familiar storyline, but Prithviraj's impeccable directorial skills gives us an extraordinary mass avatar of Mohanlal. Every scene, dialogue of Lalettan is a goosebump moment for the film goers. The movie is entertaining and engaging, say the audience.

Performances: Mohanlal has delivered an electrifying performance, which is the highlight of Lucifer. Prithviraj, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Nyla Usha have done good jobs and they are also among the assets of the film, say the audience.

Technical: Lucifer has got brilliant production values. Deepak Dev's stunning background score, Sujith Vaassudev's brilliant picturisation, Murali Gopy's script and dialogues and action scences are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Lucifer movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see audience's response.

