Even after six days of its release, Mohanlal's new movie 'Lucifer' is continuing its dream run at the box-office, and most of the release centres all across the world are witnessing an attendance percentage of more than ninety. The film had recently crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in four days, and thus it emerged as the fastest Malayalam movie to achieve this feat.

Even though an official confirmation on collection figure is yet to come, trade experts believe that 'Lucifer' might have collected somewhere around Rs 6 crore in its sixth day from Kerala alone. In the meantime, the worldwide collection in the sixth day could touch Rs 10 crore considering the number pre-booked tickets.

As per the latest updates, 'Lucifer' has collected Rs 78 crores by the end of the sixth day, and in all probabilities, it will enter the elite Rs 100 crore club in the next couple of days.

A few hours back, several top media outlets in Malayalam including Malayala Manorama and Mathrubhumi revealed that 'Lucifer' collected more than 100 crores from theatres alone in its sixth day. However, this news seems impossible, as, at the end of the fifth day, the film's collection was Rs 62 crores. The news released by Mathrubhumi and Malayala Manorama soon went viral on online spaces, and many people criticized the news outlets for bolstering the collection of a movie which is already doing well at the box-office.

As social media lashed out against these media houses for releasing bolstered figures, Mathrubhumi News take down this news from their online portal. It should be also noted that neither Prithviraj Sukumaran nor Mohanlal has confirmed the entry of 'Lucifer' in the 100 crore club.

'Lucifer' which marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran featured Mohanlal playing the role of Stephen Nedumpally, a politician with grey shades based in South Kerala. After the death of the Kerala chief minister, Nedumpally starts the battle between evil and evil to get rid of power hungry politicians and to stabilize his unknown smuggling kingdom whom nobody is aware of.

'Lucifer' is loaded with an ensemble star cast. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also has Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Faasil, Saikumar, Kalabhavan Shajon and John Vijay in other prominent roles.