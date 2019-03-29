Mohanlal's most-anticipated movie of the year 'Lucifer' had its grand release on March 28, and it is now receiving unanimously positive reviews everywhere. The makers of the movie had succeeded in creating a huge pre-release hype, and it has played a crucial role in drawing the audiences to theatres on its opening day.

Initial reports from theaters suggest that Mohanlal's 'Lucifer' is going to take box-office by a storm, and in all probabilities, it may emerge as an industry hit in Mollywood. The film had marked an attendance of almost 100 per cent in major release centres like Thiruvananthapuram and Cochin.

Trade analysts revealed that 'Lucifer' has collected more than Rs 15 lakh from Cochin multiplexes alone in its opening day. In some centres in Cochin, late night shows were added after 11.45 pm, and it indicates that the collection figures from the city may even go up.

It should be noted that the film has succeeded in getting a fabulous start in Thiruvananthapuram multiplexes too. As per reports, 'Lucifer' has collected more than Rs 22 lakh from multiplexes in the city. The film is also performing well in single screens, and the figures are yet to come out.

Even though the makers have not revealed the exact box-office figures of the movie, credible sources claim that 'Lucifer' might have racked up somewhere in between Rs 6-7 crore from Kerala alone in its opening day. However, the film may not break the opening day collection records of Mohanlal's Odiyan', as 'Lucifer' was not released in such a wide scale when compared to the Sreekumar Menon directorial.

'Lucifer' is a high-voltage political thriller directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. In the film, Mohanlal plays the role of Stephen Nedumpally, a daredevil politician based in south Kerala. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, John Vijay, Kalabhavan Shajon and Saikumar in other prominent roles.

The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.