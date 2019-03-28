The wait is finally over. Mohanlal's big-budget political thriller Lucifer graced the big screens on Thursday. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also stars Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, John Vijay and Kalabhavan Shajon.

Here is the review:

The story of blood, brotherhood and betrayal

The trailer of the movie had already revealed an outline of the story. The film begins with the death of Kerala Chief Minister PK Ramdas (Sachin Khedekar). He has a heart of gold and is loved by the public. He has two kids - Priyadarshini (Manju Warrier) and Jathin (Tovino Thomas).

Priyadarshini is married to Bobby (Vivek Oberoi), a businessman involved in drug trafficking. After the death of PK Ramdas, Bobby tries to grab command and asks Jathin to return from the United States to mark his presence in Kerala politics. Meanwhile, PK Ramdas' close aide Stephen Nedumpally enters the scene and fights against the people who killed his mentor.

An in and out Mohanlal show

Prithviraj Sukumaran had earlier confessed that he is an ardent fan of Mohanlal and is making Lucifer in such a way that it will impress everyone who loves the Superstar. The director has fulfilled his promise and Lucifer offers an in and out Mohanlal show.

There are several scenes in the movie which were inspired by Mohanlal's yesteryear blockbusters.

Even though Mohanlal did his job with finesse, it was actually Vivek Oberoi who surprised everyone with his mesmerising screen presence. Manju Warrier, as expected, did complete justice to her character and a scene in which the actress scolded Vivek Oberoi was a real treat to watch. Saniya Iyyappan as a drug-addicted girl too played her role with perfection.

High production values

Lucifer is undoubtedly Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie. Through this movie, Prithviraj proved that he is an amazing director. The story has been narrated clearly on screen, with not even one second of boredom in the 172 minute-long runtime. Murali Gopi's script is brilliant, and he succeeds to expose several unknown games prevailing in Indian politics. Deepak Dev's background score is breathtaking, and Sujith Vassudev's visuals are spectacular.

If Petta is for Rajinikanth, then Lucifer is for Mohanlal. This film is a rare blend of class and mass.