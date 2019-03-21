Mohanlal fans are now in a state of ecstasy as the much-anticipated trailer of the star's upcoming movie 'Lucifer' had its grand release on Wednesday. The trailer has garnered positive reviews from all corners, and within 12 hours, it has racked up more than two million views on YouTube.

Surprisingly, the makers of 'Lucifer' have given a clear hint about the storyline in the trailer. International Business Times, India presents you three speculations regarding the storyline of Mohanlal's 'Lucifer' after analysing the trailer.

The story of betrayal in Indian politics

The basic story of 'Lucifer' will be based on the family politics of PK Ramdas, an unquestionable leader in Kerala. The leader is widely worshipped by his followers and his rising popularity made several people join his party in the disguise of goodness. As the evil forces form an axis power to join PK Ramdas' party, they create a plan to eliminate him forever. After materialising this goal, a political war to grab command of the party rises, and from then, the game between evil and evil triggers in full swing.

The dirty face of family politics

The trailer of the movie clearly indicates that PK Ramdas' political party follows right-wing ideologies. He apparently has two children played by Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas. Vivek Oberoi's character, in all probabilities, maybe Manju Warrier's husband. It should be noted that Vivek Oberoi is the lead antagonist in this movie and the trailer gives us a hint that he is involved in a narcotics business.

Tovino Thomas' character is expected to be that of a power-hungry young man, and some of his mannerisms seem similar to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In one scene, Tovino Thomas can be seen saying the dialogue, "This is the world's biggest comedy babe, and this is called Indian politics." Through this dialogue, acclaimed writer Murali Gopy who has penned the script of the movie, is trying to showcase the attitude of top political leaders in India towards the general public.

Manju Warrier 'kill that bastard' dialogue

After the death of PK Ramdas, many power-hungry politicians tried to decorate his crown, and they played many dirty games to grab command. In the meantime, Stephen Nedumpally played by Mohanlal too enters the scene, and the war becomes intense. In the course of time, the character played by Manju Warrier realises that either Tovino Thomas or Vivek Oberoi is involved in the killing of PK Ramdas. It may be at this point in time that she delivers the dialogue 'kill that bastard' over a mobile phone, and in all probabilities, she might be talking to Stephen Nedumpally.

'Lucifer' marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, and have its theatrical release on March 28.