'Lucifer', Mohanlal's most-anticipated movie of the year directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to grace the big screens on March 28, 2019. Prior to the release of the movie, the makers have now released the official trailer, and it is getting positive responses from critics and audiences alike.

The major highlight of the trailer is none other than unquestionable charisma of Superstar Mohanlal. The trailer begins with the voice-over of Mohanlal depicting the legacy of a political kingpin. The clip later shows the death of the political kingmaker and the way in which his associates try to grab command.

Mohanlal's entry literally gives goosebumps to the audiences, and he enters the scene by saying the real war is not fought between 'Good and Evil', but between 'Evil and Evil'. The trailer also shows glimpses of some power packed action scenes performed by Mohanlal.

Interestingly, director Prithviraj Sukumaran has given ample screen space to all the actors in the trailer. Vivek Oberoi looks stunning as the lead antagonist, and in all probabilities, this movie could revive the Bollywood star's career. Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier too excel with their sharp on-screen presence.

The trailer of 'Lucifer' indicates that this movie will be a take on contemporary power politics which prevails in India. It should be noted that Murali Gopy, the scriptwriter of this film had previously penned classic political thrillers like 'Left Right Left' and 'Kammara Sambhavam'.

The background score used in the trailer of 'Lucifer' plays a crucial role in elevating the overall mysterious mood of the movie. The editing seems slick, and we can assure that this flick is going to be a fast-paced flick which will take audiences to a roller coaster ride through the dark corners of Indian politics.

Deepak Dev has composed the music of this film, while the camera is cranked by Sujith Vasudev. 'Lucifer' is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.