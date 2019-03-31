Mohanlal's new movie 'Lucifer' directed by Prithviraj is continuing its dream run in theatres, and within three days of its release, the film has collected more than Rs 19 crore from Kerala alone. Now, the makers of the movie have released the lyric video of a Tamil song from the movie. The song which was released just an hour back has already racked up more than 1,40,000 views on YouTube, and this figure clearly indicates that Mohanlal is undoubtedly the indisputable Superstar in the Malayalam film industry.

The song which starts with the line 'Kadavule Pole' comes at a very important point in the movie. It was during a spectacular fight scene that this song gets played, and this track majorly focusses on showing Mohanlal's ultimate mass avatar to the audiences. Upon the movie's release, this song received positive reviews from the audiences, and everyone praised director Prithviraj and musician Deepak Dev for portraying Mohanlal in such an extreme avatar.

After watching the recently released video, enthralled YouTube viewers are loading the comment sections of the video by lauding Mohanlal's spectacular screen presence. Many people who watched the video song are requesting Prithviraj Sukumaran to make a sequel to the movie. It should be noted that Prithviraj has ended 'Lucifer' in an interesting note, and the storyline of the film successfully opens up the possibility of a sequel.

'Lucifer' portrays the story of Stephen Nedumpally (Mohanlal), a right-wing politician based in South Kerala. Upon the death of the Kerala Chief Minister, Stephen Nedumpally starts his hunt against power hungry anti-nationalists. However, in the final stages of the movie, it becomes clear that Stephen Nedumpally has also some grey shades in his character.

Vivek Oberoi has played the role of the lead antagonist in this movie. The actor played the role of Bobby, a businessman who is involved in drug trafficking. Veteran Mollywood star Vineeth has dubbed for Vivek in this movie, and the voice of Vineeth played a crucial role in elevating the evilness of Bobby.

The supporting star cast in 'Lucifer' includes big names like Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, John Vijay, Kalabhavan Shajon and Saikumar in other prominent roles.