YouTube Screenshot

Mohanlal, popularly known as the Complete Actor in Indian cinema has once again proved that he is the face of Mollywood in front of the International audiences. His recent release 'Lucifer' which was released on March 28 is continuing its dream run at the box-office, and as per the latest updates, it has grossed more than Rs 80 crore worldwide at the end of its 7-day theatrical run worldwide.

Trade experts revealed that the film collected Rs 4.7 crores on Wednesday from Kerala alone. From Rest of India and overseas, 'Lucifer' grossed more than Rs 7 crores in its 7th day.

In this dream theatrical run, the film broke many collection records, including the fastest-ever Malayalam movie that entered the 50 crore club. Current theater statistics and advanced booking indicate that 'Lucifer' will enter the 100 crore club by this weekend. Industry experts believe that 'Lucifer' will also make its way to the 200 crore club, thus breaking the collection records of Mohanlal's 'Pulimurugan'.

In the meantime, several online news portals including some leading media outlets in Kerala have outlandishly claimed that 'Lucifer' has entered the 100 crore club in the 5th day. However, neither producer Antony Perumbavoor nor director Prithviraj Sukumaran has confirmed this news, and this indicates that it is a bolstered figure.

On April 05, 'Mera Naam Shaji' directed by Nadirshah is hitting the theaters all across Kerala. However, the release of this low-budget movie will not make any negative impacts to the box-office collection of 'Lucifer'. But things may take a turn when Mammootty's 'Madhura Raja' grace the big screens on April 12, 2019.

It should be noted that 'Madhura Raja' is directed by hitmaker Vyshakh who has previously directed the industry hit 'Pulimurugan' with Mohanlal. The film which is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster 'Pokkiri Raja' will feature Mammootty in the role of Raja, an underworld don from Madhura. Touted to be a comedy entertainer, the film also has Tamil actor Jai, Anusree, Salim Kumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique and Nedumudy Venu in lead roles. Bollywood starlet Sunny Leone is also appearing in a cameo role in this movie.