The wait is finally over, as the much-anticipated teaser-trailer of Mammootty's mega-budget movie 'Madhura Raja' had its release at 06.00 pm, on March 20, 2019. As expected, this initial teaser offers an in and out Mammootty show to the audiences, and the megastar can be seen ruling the screens with his unquestionable charm and grace.

The teaser is edited well, and the makers have succeeded in giving an impression that this sequel to 'Pokkiri Raja' will offer more fun and entertainment than its prequel.

However, apart from Mammootty, no others can be seen in the teaser, and all we can see is the megastar performing high-octane action scenes, and delivering powerful punch dialogues.

In the final moments of the teaser, Mammootty can be seen saying the dialogue, 'Raja and his boys are strong, not double strong, but triple strong', and this scene will surely give goosebumps to the viewers. The background score used in the teaser seems very similar to the music used in the prequel.

'Madhura Raja is directed by Vyshakh who has previously directed 'Pulimurugan', the Mollywood industry hit that collected more than 160 crores at the box-office. It should be noted that no films of Mammootty have crossed the elite 100 crore club as of now, and megastar fans believe that this film will emerge as the first Mammootty flick to achieve this feat.

'Madhura Raja' is a movie that is loaded with an ensemble star cast. Apart from Mammootty, the film also stars Tamil star Jai, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Nedumudi Venu, Salim Kumar, Suraj Venjarammoodu, Kalabhavan Shajon, Anna Reshma Rajan, Anusree, Shamna Kasim and Jagapathi Babu.

Gopi Sundar has composed the music for 'Madhura Raja', while the camera is cranked by Shaji Kumar. The film is produced by Nelson Ipe in the banner of Nelson Ipe Cinemas. 'Madhura Raja' will hit the screens on April 12, 2019.