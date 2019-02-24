Mammootty, the megastar of Mollywood, is now enjoying the success of his latest release 'Peranbu' directed by Ram. The film has emerged as a critical and commercial success and his fans are now calling him 'The Face of Indian Cinema'. However, a few years back, in 2010, after the release of the big budget movie 'Vandae Maatharam', Henry, the producer of the film, had called Mammootty as the most arrogant actor.

Henry, during that time, gave an interview to Malayalam channel Indiavision and alleged that Mammootty's underperformance in various scenes had caused him losses worth lakhs. The producer also made it clear that several scenes of the film were trimmed as Mammootty failed to meet up to the director's expectations.

"The movie is made with a budget of eight crores and is released in both Malayalam and Tamil. We had crafted an action sequence which will make the audience clap in the theatres. We also shot the sequence by spending more than 20 lakhs. But as Mammootty underperformed, we were compelled to remove that scene," said Henry.

Henry also added that he will never ever make a movie with arrogant stars like Mammootty.

"When Mammootty underperformed in one action scene, the director and I asked him to make it more perfect. However, Mammootty told us that audiences will see the movie as viewers will see whatever he does. I will never ever work with an arrogant star like Mammootty," added Henry.

It should be noted that Henry was the producer of 'Yavanika', the 1982 film which played a crucial role in elevating Mammootty's stardom in the career.

In the midst of all these controversies, 'Vandae Maatharam' had its theatrical release on September 17, 2010. The film which also starred Tamil action king Arjun Sarja received negative reviews from audiences and emerged as a box-office disaster. Still 'Vandae Maatharam' remains as one of the biggest flops in the career of Mammootty.