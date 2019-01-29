Sunny Leone, the dazzling starlet is making her Mollywood debut with the movie 'Madhura Raja' that features megastar Mammootty in the lead role. As per close sources to the movie house, Leone will be doing an item number in this movie and the makers have already started shooting the song in a lavish set.

A few hours ago, a picture from 'Madhura Raja' shooting spot surfaced online, and it showed Sunny Leone sitting near Mammootty in an adorable manner. In the photo, Sunny Leone was seen wearing a glamorous outfit, while Mammootty donned a purely white attire.

The image soon went viral on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, and fans of Sunny Leone and Mammootty started praising their favorite stars for their fabulous style.

In the meantime, a section of social media users started spreading funny memes and trolls about the photo. Some people called Mammootty the man with his age in reverse gear, while some other social media users argued that Sunny Leone has been included in the star cast to save the movie from becoming a disaster due to Mammootty's fading star value in Mollywood.

'Madhura Raja' is a sequel to the blockbuster 'Pokkiri Raja' that featured Mammootty, Shriya Saran and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Interestingly, Prithviraj will not be seen in this upcoming flick, and as per close sources to the movie, Tamil actor Jai will be playing a pivotal role.

Apart from Mammootty and Jai, 'Madhura Raja' also stars big names like Siddique, Jagapathi Babu, Aju Varghese, Anusree, Shamna Kasim, Mahima Nambiar, Nedumudi Venu and Vijayaraghavan in other prominent roles.

Apart from this film, Sunny Leone will be doing another Malayalam movie in the near future and it has been named 'Rangeela'. The film is directed by Santosh Nair, and the shooting is expected to begin in the first week of February. Another movie of Sunny Leone which is awaiting release is the big budget venture 'Veeramadevi'.