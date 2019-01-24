Sunny Leone has a huge fan following in Kerala and her star power was evident when she reached Kochi last year for the inauguration of a mobile retail store. Thousands of fans rushed to the store to see her in real life and it blocked the traffic for hours. Since then, several rumours have surfaced on the internet regarding Sunny Leone's debut in Mollywood.

Now, the actress has revealed some exclusive details about her Mollywood debut on Twitter. The 'One Night Stand' actress wrote that she is going to do a Malayalam movie named 'Rangeela'. Sharing the first look official poster of the movie, Sunny Leone added that the shooting of 'Rangeela' will begin in February.

It should be also noted that Sunny Leone will do an item number in Mammootty starrer 'Madhura Raja' directed by Vyshakh.

Santosh Nair is directing 'Rangeela', and it will be bankrolled by Jayalal Menon under the banner Backwater Studios. Fairytale Production is co-producing this movie.

Santosh Nair made his debut in Mollywood with the movie 'Money Ratnam' which starred Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. Even though the film was released with huge pre-release hype, it emerged as an average fare at the box-office.

After 'Money Ratnam', he started the works of 'Sachin' with Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead. As per close sources, post-production works of the movie are completed, and the makers are busy finalising a proper release date for this flick.

Sunny Leone is currently awaiting the release of her mega-budget Tamil movie 'Veeramadevi' directed by Vadivudaiyan. The film is apparently handling a historical subject, and Leone had mastered martial arts and horse riding for this flick. An official announcement regarding the release date of the movie will be made soon.