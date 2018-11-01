Bollywood starlet Sunny Leone has announced that she will be making her Mollywood debut soon. The actress revealed that her debut Malayalam movie will be directed by Santosh Nair who has previously made the movie 'Money Ratnam' with Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

"Hey everyone!! I am so excited to announce my debut in a Malayalam film!! Releasing soon. The movie will be produced by Jayalal Menon under the banner Backwater Studios and will be directed by Santosh Nair," wrote Sunny Leone on her official social media handle.

Sunny also revealed that the movie will be jointly bankrolled by Backwater Studios and Fairytale production. One World Entertainment will distribute the movie all over India.

More details regarding the cast and crew of the film will be finalized in the coming days.

Sunny Leone is currently awaiting the release of her new South Indian movie 'Veeramadevi'. The film is directed by Vadivudaiyan, and it is expected to be an epic action drama shot with a lavish budget. The film is a bilingual outing which has been simultaneously shot in both Tamil and Telugu. As per close sources to the movie, the shooting of 'Veeramadevi' is already completed, and the makers are now busy with the post production works.

Sunny Leone will also make her appearance in a cameo role in the upcoming Bollywood film 'Arjun Patiala' directed by Rohit Jugraj. This movie stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

In the meantime, Santosh Nair, the director of Sunny Leone's Malayalam movie is now busy with the works of his new movie titled 'Sachin'. The film stars Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese in the lead roles, and the works of the film are now apparently progressing steadily.

Sunny Leone is also active on music front and her upcoming Fusion Night is slated for Nov 3 in Bengaluru, according to a tweet by her.