Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Houston on Saturday, is set to 50,000 Indian-Americans in the grand "Howdy, Modi!" event on Sunday evening. US President Donald Trump will also be sharing the stage with the Indian PM at the mass gathering.

Prior to the event, PM Modi met representatives of the Sikh, Dawoodi Bohra, and the Kashmiri Pandit communities of Indian diaspora in the States.

He also met with the CEOs of energy sector companies in Houston, with a focus on energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India and the US. Following the meeting, US LNG developer Tellurian Inc and India's Petronet LNG Limited signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU).

Under the MOU, Petronet and its affiliates intend to import up to five million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per annum through equity investment in Driftwood project in Louisiana, PTI reported.

After the Houston event, PM Modi is scheduled to be in New York from September 23 to 27. He will attend the United Nations General Assembly on September 27 and meet the US president on the sidelines.

