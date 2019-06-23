The Narendra Modi-led government has asked two-wheeler manufacturers to produce a blueprint for electrifying their vehicles. Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and TVS were informed by the Niti Aayog officials to provide the plans in two weeks.

The government has recommended the sale of only electric vehicle units with an engine capacity of more than 150cc in the two-wheeler segment from 2025, reported Reuters. The proposal was widely opposed by the automakers due to the falling sales and liquidity which could cause market disruption and massive job cuts.

In response to the severe protest by the automakers, the government officials in a meeting cleared that the initiative was to contribute to the global drive towards environmentally cleaner vehicles. There are concerns of executives that without an established supply chain and charging infrastructure or skilled labour, India could lose its automobile market leadership position.

India had a whopping sale of 20 million scooters and motorbikes last year and is one of the world's largest two-wheeler markets.

The government has also planned steps to electrify cars and heavy vehicles as well. To read the plans please proceed to the link below: Ola, Uber to have 40% electric fleet by 2026?