India is planning to order ride-hailing giants like Ola and Uber to go electric by having a fleet of 40 per cent electric vehicles by 2026. The plan includes a step-by-step increase in the conversion of the fleet.

According to reports, the companies could have a fleet of 2.5 per cent electric vehicle units (EVUs) by 2021, five per cent by 2022 and gradually increase the electrification process to about 40 per cent of the fleet by 2026.

The emphasis on electrification is due to rising aspects of oil imports and growing pollution. There have been several meetings by the Niti Aayog with ministers on the EV policy. The clean-chit towards the support of electric vehicles was given on May 28 by Niti Aayog, ministries of road transport, power, renewable energy, steel and heavy industries.

Future electrification plans for private and public transport

According to the plans, 2026 would play a vital role in the electrification of public and private transports. The government plans on selling only electric cars and buses from April 2026, irrespective of the modes of usage. The same applies to scooters and motorcycles used for commercial purposes.

Major companies like Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland have been informed about the plans of manufacturing electric buses for intra-city travel. Estimations on targets of electrification by the government are expected to be five per cent of the fleet by 2023 to 30 per cent of the fleet by 2026.

Other initiatives taken worldwide

China has taken the biggest initiative of electrifying its auto market through its target of electric vehicle sales. It also lured taxi operators by offering incentives. It holds a record of selling 1.3 million electric vehicles in 2018, which is the highest in the world.

There has also been a collaboration between BMW and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to build better electric engines and transmissions for a new generation of EVUs.

Ola is trying to raise money from auto giants like Hyundai and Kia Motors and also partner with South Korean giants to build India-specific electric vehicles.

India has been pushing forward the idea of having electric vehicles for public transport to meet its commitment to the Paris Agreement.