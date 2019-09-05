Five days after 28-year-old Avakash Mahanta went missing in Hyderabad, his body was found in the Mullakunta Lake in Kukatpally on Tuesday. Residents in the locality noticed a body floating in the lake and alerted the authorities.

The police identified Avakash using the ID card and bag, which was found on the body.

Avakash, who was an employee at IBM, was missing since Thursday and his friends and colleagues also launched a social media campaign to find him. Avakash was also a theatre personality and actor Priyadarshi also helped in locating him through social media.

While many of Avakash's friends suspect foul play in his death, the post-mortem report showed that he died due to drowning and have handed over his body to his parents in Haryana.

"The victim had no injury remarks on his body. In the postmortem report , the doctor concluded that his death was caused due to drowning," Narasimhulu, KPHB Colony Sub-Inspector, was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

"It could be a death by suicide too. It is an isolated area, one has to reach that lake by walk as motorcycles can't reach that spot. One more possibility is that he must have accidentally slipped and fallen into the lake."

The police added that his bike was also found in the area and that his bag and footwear were still on him when his body was fished out.

The KPHB police have filed a case of suspicious death under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).