The fast-food chain McDonald's has got itself tangled in a religious matter and is being grilled on social media after they tweeted to one of its customers saying that the chain only serves "halal meat".

"All our restaurants have HALAL certificates. You can ask the respective restaurant Managers to show you the certificate for your satisfaction and confirmation," tweeted McDonald's India. The tweet has sparked a lot of controversies by several sects of people that it became a trending topic on Twitter.

This tweet from McDonald's India came as a response to another Twitter user's (hibailyas89) query On Thursday, August 22. The user asked McDonald's whether their restaurants in India have a halal certificate.

McDonald's is facing severe criticism over their tweet for serving halal meat that several netizens have started a social media campaign for boycotting the restaurant chain. #BoycottMcDonalds has become a major trend on Twitter where social media users have called out McDonald's for serving halal meat in a country, where the Muslim population is a minority.

Many people have also come up asking for Jhatka (Chatka) meat rather than having halal meat. Jhatka is the meat from an animal killed instantaneously, such as by a sword or axe to sever the head and is associated with this kind of animal slaughter in the Hindu and Sikh traditions.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:-

Forcefully Halal?

Why McDonald's Why?

Should have gone with Jhatka meat

Jhatka is the new thing!

Sharia compliance?