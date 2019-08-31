Live

The stage is set for the publication of the National Register of Citizens or NRC for Assam at 10 am on Saturday, August 31. The list, to identify whether a person residing in Assam is actually an Indian or a foreigner, will include names of all people who were able to prove their citizenship. The final NRC list comes 13 months after the Complete Draft NRC was published on July 30 last year.

Security has been tightened across the state of Assam. Thousands of paramilitary personnel and police have been posted across the north-eastern state bordering Bangladesh. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is in places in vulnerable areas of the state, including Guwahati.

Assam NRC is expected to be the second-biggest move of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government's after striking down Jammu and Kashmir's decades-old autonomy. Follow ibtimes.co.in for Live Updates on Assam's final NRC list.

