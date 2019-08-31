The final list of the National Register of Citizens or NRC for Assam will be published at 10 am on Saturday, August 31. The list -- to identify the bonafide citizens and weed out illegal foreigners from Assam -- can be checked on the official website of Assam NRC, nrcassam.nic.in.

However, citizens can also check their names on -- assam.mygov.in. Those who don't have internet connections, they can also visit the nearest NRC Sewa Kendra set up by the Assam state government to check their status.

The Assam NRC final list will include the names of all the citizens who have been residing in the state before March 25, 1971.

Here's how to check on nrcassam.nic.in

Click on the official website of NRC -- nrcassam.nic.in Open the tab -- 'complete draft NRC is now active' Put your ARN number to check your name Type the CAPTCHA code Click on search Your name will be displayed on the screen if it has been included in the Assam NRC final list

Meanwhile, the Modi-led BJP government has asked people not to panic if their names don't show up in the final NRC list as they cannot be declared foreigners till all legal options are exhausted. The Home Ministry stated that whoever has been left out of the NRC can appeal to the Foreigners Tribunal, and the time limit to file the appeal has been extended from 60 to 120 days.