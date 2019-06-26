In a fresh exclusion list published on Wednesday, June 26, names of more than 1 lakh people, who were part of the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) published in July 2018, have been subsequently found ineligible for inclusion in the final draft of the NRC list.

The names of people who have been excluded from the additional list will be informed individually through Letters of Information (LoI) that will be delivered to them at their residential addresses. According to reports, these people will have the opportunity to file their claims at the designated NRC Seva Kendras (NSKs) till July 11.

According to a statement issued by the state coordinator of NRC, the list has been published as per provisions of Clause 5 of the Schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules 2003.

The draft published on July 30, 2018, included the names of 2.9 crore people out of total applications of 3.29 crore. Forty lakh people were left out in the draft.

The NRC in Assam is being updated under the monitoring of the Supreme Court to account for illegal migration into Assam from neighbouring Bangladesh. The final list is scheduled to be released on July 31.