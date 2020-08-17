Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba responded to film critic KRK aka Kamaal R Khan's question on Rhea Chakraborty's ability to "afford an expensive lawyer" in Sushant's case and said that the lawyer must be fighting it for free.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans demanded a CBI probe into his death after they sensed a lapse by the Mumbai Police in the investigation of the case. Later, his father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty under charges of abetment to suicide in Patna in July. Rhea had filed a petition with the Supreme Court, seeking the transfer of FIR to Mumbai.

Film critic KRK recently expressed his surprise over Rhea Chakraborty's ability to afford an expensive lawyer. Kamaal R Khan tweeted on August 11, "#RheaChakraborty yearly income is ₹17-18 lakhs per year. Then how is she hiring the most expensive lawyer in the country? Who is paying for the lawyer? Means it's clear that many rich people are behind her to support. #SushantSingRajputDeathCase."

Minissha Lamba, who is not very active on Twitter, saw KRK's tweet on August 17 and responded to him. The actress replied to him, "In all probability, the lawyer must be doing this for free. He becomes a house hold name post this case. Will do way more for his visibility and publicity than being charged for this case will."

Minissha Lamba is not the first celeb to back Rhea Chakraborty. Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter account on August 15 to take a dig at those celebs. The film critic tweeted, "The way Bollywood is supporting #RheaChakraborty It looks like that she is the First Lady of Bollywood! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput."

Later, Kamaal R Khan added, "Director #ZoyaAkhtar said that govt should take action against all those people who are saying wrong about #RheaChakraborty or trolling her. Thank you madam ji! Dear people, now you know very well, what do you have to do with films of #ZoyaAkhtar! Madam bring ur next film."