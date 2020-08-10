Filmmaker and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, has attacked Ayushmann Khurrana for virtually supporting Rhea Chakraborty. The former has listed out three reasons why the latter has taken the side of the actress and girlfriend of late Sushant Singh Rajput.

KRK tweeted, "Ayushman Khurana is supporting #RheaChakraborty and nepo kids for 3 reasons!

1) He has to survive in the Bollywood.

2) He is the artist of #YRF.

3) Sushant Singh was his competitor!

Don't worry khurana. Your films will also come n public will give you perfect reply. All the best.. [sic]"

The fans of Sushat Singh Rajput welcomed his comment. "This was not expected from @ayushmannk .. he is also outsider like Sushant.. it is very disgusting that he supports Rhea after what she has done to Sushant,I really hope your movies don't c any success in future..JAANI TUMHARA CINEMA HUMSE HAI,HUM TUMHARE SE NAHI #EDArrestRhea. [sic]" a fan responded.

Another fan tweeted, "He should've kept his mouth shut instead of supporting a person like Rhea Chakraborty . He disappointed me so much now and I've been a fan . I understand him not being able to stand up for sushant to save his own family & career but by supporting Rhea he stooped so low for me Disappointed face. [sic]"

Team Kangana Slams Ayushmann

Even the digital team of Kangana Ranaut agreed with KRK's comment and posted, "Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them .. –KR. [sic]"

It was all started after Ayushmann left a 'broken heart' emoji on 's post about Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June following which the nepotism debate reignited in Bollywood. Rhea Chakraborty had the public's sympathy till KK Singh, the deceased's father, lodged FIR against the actress and her brother along with four others under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).