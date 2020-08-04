Actress Minissha Lamba's marriage with restaurateur Ryan Tham has ended in a divorce. They had tied the knot in 2015 after two years of courtship.

The 35-year old actress has confirmed the news about their separation in an interaction with ETimes. "Ryan and I have parted ways amicably. The legal separation has been done," she is quoted as saying. However, the reason for their divorce has not been revealed by her.

In 2018, there were rumours of the troubles in their paradise. Reports had claimed that the couple had some serious differences and their wedding was almost over. However, they stayed mum on their strained relationship.

In an interview earlier, Minissha Lamba had opened up about her love story and stated that they met for the first time at a nightclub. She said, "He ignored me a couple of times. It was after a few weeks that we got talking at a friend's place. I don't know about love at first sight, but it was definitely liking at first sight. After I dated him for a few months, I knew he was the one. There were no two ways,"

On the work front, Minissha Lamba had started her career with Yahaan in 2005. Since then, she has worked in about 20 movies. Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bhoomi in 2017 was her last flick.