Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise was not only a great loss for his family, but also for the entertainment industry. Ever since he was found mysteriously dead in his apartment on June 14 2020, a war has started amidst the Bollywood biggies and fans. While it was said that the MS Dhoni fame Sushant died of suicide, Singh's family, his fans and some people from film fraternity are claiming that he was murdered.

Passing away of Sushant has not only triggered the debate of nepotism but also opened the chapters from his love life. People are allegedly saying that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is the key reason behind his suicide. This whole scenario has awoken the ghost of pasts, with people looking into the profiles of ex-girlfriends Kriti Sanon, as well as Ankita Lokhande.

Sushant Singh and Ankita Lokhande Breakup

Ankita Lokhande, who dated the late actor for more six years, claimed that Sushant was a happy-go-lucky person and never had suicidal thoughts. Sushant and Ankita were pretty serious about their relationship and the love birds were planning to get married when suddenly the news of their split hit the surface. Many speculations were made about their breakup, the person who was blamed the most was Kriti Sanon.

While shooting for Raabta, both Sushant and Kriti reportedly came pretty close, which ignited the fire between the 'Pavitra Rishta' of Sushant and Manikarnika fame Ankita. Kriti faced heavy backlash from Ankita's fan but like a knight in shining armour, Sushant came to her rescue and cleared the air around the same.

Sushant Singh defends Kriti Sanon

In an old interview with a leading entertainment portal, Sushant opened up about how he felt when people blamed Kriti for his breakup with Ankita. Talking to the reporter he said that he finds it really 'absurd' when people blame Kriti for his split with ex-girlfriend Ankita. As per a Republic TV report, Sushant said that these rumours and blame games did not affect his rapport with Kriti.

The talented late actor also opened up about people calling his bond 'fake' with Raabta co-star Kriti for the sake of promotion of the movie. He stated that their linkup news for promoting their movie Raabta was simply unimaginable. Sushant, who was known as one of the most hardworking actors of Bollywood said that the day he used something else other than his acting skills to be in this industry is the day that he will quit Bollywood.