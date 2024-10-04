The recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East has sent shockwaves through global markets, including India's, causing a surge in volatility and a significant impact on indices. The situation, which has seen crude oil prices rise by over 5% in just two days, has prompted market observers to advise investors to remain calm, with the expectation that the situation will soon improve. The Indian markets have experienced a particularly tumultuous week.

The Nifty 50 index has seen a decline of 4.5%, while the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices have fallen by 3.3% and 2.3% respectively. However, not all sectors have been negatively affected. The Nifty Metals index, for instance, has continued its upward trajectory, closing the week with a 0.3% return.

Global markets have also experienced mixed trading. The Jakarta market reported losses, while the US market closed with losses in Thursday's session. This global volatility is not an isolated incident but is reflective of the interconnectedness of today's global economy. Krishna Appala from Capitalmind Research highlighted two major events that have significantly impacted the markets this week. The first is the new futures and options regulations introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The second is the increasing geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel, which have raised fears of potential disruptions to crude supplies.

Appala emphasized the importance of having a high-level plan and not reacting in panic to these geopolitical flare-ups. He noted that while these situations may seem critical now, such tensions have arisen before. This advice is particularly pertinent given the historical context of geopolitical tensions and their impact on global markets.

For instance, the 1973 oil crisis, triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, led to a severe recession in many countries. On Friday, the Sensex and Nifty closed in the red for the fifth consecutive session, amid worries about the escalating Middle East conflict. The Sensex closed at 81,688, down 808 points, while the Nifty was down 200 points at 25,049.

Rupak De from LKP Securities noted that the Nifty witnessed a bear attack for the second consecutive day. He pointed out that the next support is seen at 24,750, while resistance is visible at 25,300. According to market analysts, investors are closely monitoring the escalating conflict in the Middle East and have adopted a sell-on recovery strategy. The pessimism on the market is expected to continue in the near term amid rising crude prices and fund flows to cheaper markets like China.

