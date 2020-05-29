Director Ram Gopal Varma has announced that his next movie Climax starring American adult actress Mia Malkova will be released on ShreyasET app on June 6 and the audience can watch the full movie by paying Rs 100.

Ram Gopal Varma has released some promos of Climax, which have received a superb response and evoked a lot of curiosity about the movie. The director, who is thrilled over the viewers' reactions, took to his Twitter account to announce its release date. He said that the movie will be available on a pay per view model and price to watch will be Rs 100 per view.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted on May 29, "BREAKING NEWS ⁦@MiaMalkova ⁩ 's full film CLIMAX releasing June 6 th 9 pm on app of http://RGVWorld.in/ShreyasET on a pay per view model ..price to watch will be Rs 100 per view.Log in Details will be given soon.. Trailer 2 will release tmrw 30th May 5 Pm GET READY to #CLIMAX."

Climax is Ram Gopal Varma's next movie with American porn star Mia Malkova after their documentary film God, Sex and Truth, which was released online on January 27, 2018. But unlike their first combo film, this one is going to be a scary action-packed thriller with an interesting story, according to its trailer.

Set against the backdrop of a desert, Climax is about Mia Malkova and her boyfriend, who fly out to a secluded play in the desert and enjoy a romantic getaway. But things turn serious when they enter a 'no entry' zone and a group of masked men chases them. A jaw-dropping Mia Malkova flaunting her irresistible figure on the sand and the sunrise scene are have generated huge buzz for the movie.

After watching its trailer, some people felt that Climax may be a rehash of the Netflix film Revenge (2017). Ram Gopal Varma has not responded to these speculations. It should be seen whether it is an original film.