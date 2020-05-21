Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has revealed that RGV World Theatre at Shreyaset app will only have the stories of beautiful sexy women, powerful men, criminals, police and Ghosts.

Ram Gopal Varma is known for directing melodramatic docudramas noted for their gritty realism. He has stunned the audience with his recent web series God, Sex and Truth starring adult actress Mia Malkova. He has also announced called Kadapa and Guns and Thighs. He is set to release his next collaboration with Mia Malkova titled Climax on May 29 online.

The filmmaker recently released the teaser, song promo and trailer of Climax, which have been received well and evoked a lot of interest in the scary action-packed thriller, which is set against the backdrop of a desert. Ram Gopal Varma is releasing it on the OTT platform – RGV World Online Theatre in Shreyaset app. Many were asking him to the content that will appeal to family audience.

Responding to them, Ram Gopal Varma explained that his channel will not have family content. The director tweeted on May 19, "My online platform RGVWorldTheatre coming in @shreyaset App will not have family content but it will have real family content. meaning everyone in the family can watch individually what they really feel like instead of faking it to their family #RGVWorldTheatre #CLIMAX."

Explaining the kind of content he releases online, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "On #RGVWorldTheatre @shreyaset app there will be only the stories of beautiful sexy women (Because I love them) powerful men (Because I love them) criminals (Because I love them too) Police (Because I love them more) and Ghosts (Because I love them the most)."

Ram Gopal Varma added, "RGVWorldTheatre online @shreyaset app won't HAVE family stories (Because they bore me) films on Gods (Because I don't believe) Sports (Because I don't play) and Sex comedies(Because I take sex very seriously ) CLIMAX release in #RGVWorldTheatre May 29th 11 am.

Today, Ram Gopal Varma released a sensuous picture of Mia Malkova and captioned it with, "A romantic moment from ⁦ @MiaMalkova ⁩ 's CLIMAX before the action thrills start ..Film releasing in RGVWorldTheatre ⁦ @shreyaset ⁩ App on May 29th 11 am ..GET READY TO GET HOT #RGVWorldTheatre #CLIMAX."