After giving a befitting reply to Rakhi Sawant's lesbian and rape allegations, Tanushree Dutta has now lambasted the controversial actress for her insensitive comments.

In a no holds barred statement issued to the media, Tanushree has called Rakhi an uncouth, uneducated, dirty, downmarket, classless, characterless, perverted and degraded abominations. Calling her a sex and money obsessed moron, Tanushree asked Rakhi whether she has done plastic surgery on her brain as well.

"My parents always told me to choose my friends very carefully and I learnt to live by that advice. I simply avoid at all cost people I think are not good for me. So, it's disgusting when uneducated, dirty, downmarket, classless, characterless, perverted, degraded abominations like Rakhi Sawant claim to ever be friends with me," reads Tanushree Dutta's statement.

The actress said that the only time she interacted with Rakhi was at the international airport lounge when she was flying out of India many years ago for a stage show abroad.

"After ignoring her desperate advances several times before she somehow managed to catch hold of me only to try to convert me to Christianity which she was endorsing that time. She told me that I will go to hell if I don't believe in Jesus. Of course, the fanatic fool didn't have an answer when I asked her the exact location of heaven and hell. Then Rakhi went on to trash Hinduism and murti Puja by calling it devil worship. At this point, I got disgusted with her and told her to back off. I was amazed and shocked by her audacity to have spoken trash about me in 2008 during Horn Ok Pleasss incident without any provocation and yet trying to now just over a year later in 2009 not only trying to be friends with me but putting strange ideas in my head about religion," she said.

She further added, "I had just started learning yoga at that point of time after seeing the Jesus dream/vision I often talk about in my interviews and I was an agnostic spiritual seeker. It was because of Rakhis ridiculous conversion tactic that I actually decided to read the bible to find if it's really written anywhere that I will go to hell if I'm not a Christian. I didn't find this written anywhere but I got so put off with her and her 'jejus' that I decided never to step foot inside a church ever again. Years later I heard some really spiritual people and started believing again. I accepted Christ in my heart and slowly fell in love with him. I never converted religions just fell in love with God."

She continued, "These Rakhi Sawants of the world are the kind of people who are the reason the minorities get into trouble in our country. When they are Hindu they talk badly about other religions and when they convert they talk badly about Hinduism. But the good ones get judged by the behaviour of these so called converts.I guess Rakhi is afraid I will tell people about this incident. I had actually forgotten and didn't bother to respond to her allegations but here: The real reason behind such ludicrous claims. A conversion attempt gone bad!"

"Calling me homosexual because I shaved my head. In both the Hindu and Buddhist traditions when one gets 'diksha' or initiation into deep spiritual practices or yogic sadhana wherein out of devotion and surrender to God and guru one gives up their identity signified by giving up the hair. Insulting a serious Hindu tradition by calling it a homosexual practice. Shame on you Rakhi!!" Tanushree Dutta went on to say, as quoted by the website.

"She says that you can't meditate in the mountains if u not on drugs..Great Yogis and yoginis sat in the Himalayas through snow,Rain,Fire in deep states of Samadhi. You mean to say they were all on drugs?? You sex and money obsessed moron. Have you done plastic surgery on your brain also?? You will perish along with your lies and so will your friends who have put you up for it," she concluded.