Mysuru, the cultural capital of Karnataka, has been shocked as it emerged on Friday that a destitute, mentally challenged Bengali woman has suffered rape at the government hospital here. In a new development, the activist, involved in bringing out the issue, on Sunday alleged that the entire administration tried to cover up the shameful act.

The incident has been confirmed after the hospital authorities lodged a complaint with Devaraja police station in the city on July 9.

The victim has been shifted to the Cheluvamba hospital for women and children after medical examination. The incident is said to have taken place on July 3 or 4 midnight and the incident had come to light after an old lady spoke up about the incident.

Shocking incident comes to light

Snehamayi Krishna, a local journalist-turned-social activist, alleged that the hospital authorities, knowing well about the incident of rape, tried to bury the issue. Meanwhile, the unidentified accused taking advantage of the authorities' apathy towards the issue had broken the window grille and violated the gullible woman again.

"According to information gathered by us, the accused had been raping the gullible woman since over a month. When the matter came to be known to the authorities, they simply locked the door of the ward and only opened it to give food. The rapist this time broke the window grille to commit an offence. We have collected evidence regarding the incident. The statements in this connection are also recorded," he claimed.

Krishna said that he is preparing to lodge a complaint with the Medical Education Ministry to order investigation on the issue as they fear that the rape case will be hushed-up.

Meanwhile, local MLA Nagendra visited the hospital on Saturday and directed the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Dean and Director Dr C.P. Nanjaraj and Superintendent of the K.R. Hospital, Dr. Nanjundaswamy to beef up the security to ensure safety of women inpatients. Mysuru cops said that they are checking CCTV footage, inquiring with other inmates and private security staff of the hospital.

The victim, a 30-year-old Bengali woman is said to be under treatment at the hospital, in a ward reserved for the destitute, since three to four years. "What is appalling is the police station and outposts are located very close to the hospital. We suspect the role of an insider," Krishna alleged.

The investigation is on into the matter.

(With inputs from IANS)