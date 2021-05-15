Rape attempt on Covid patient in Kerala, Malappuram resident arrested

In a shocking development, the Kerala police have arrested a man for allegedly molesting a Covid patient. Police officials revealed that the arrested person is an ambulance attendant who allegedly tried to molest a Covid patient while taking her to the hospital. The arrested person has been identified as Prashanth who hails from Pulamanthole, Malappuram.

Molestation incident shocks Kerala

The alleged incident happened on April 27 in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram. The woman revealed that the ambulance attendant tried to molest her. The Covid patient also added that she could not report the crime at that time due to ill health.

During the treatment, the woman informed about the incident to a doctor, and she was advised to report the crime to the police at the earliest. Upon receiving the complaint, police officers soon arrested Prashanth. According to a Manorama News report, Prashanth has confessed to the crime.

Unfortunate molestation incidents continue in Kerala

This is not the first time that a coronavirus patient is getting raped in Kerala. Last September, during the first wave of coronavirus in the state, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an ambulance driver while shifting her to a first-line treatment center.

The incident occurred in Aranmula, Pathanamthitta. The police later arrested the ambulance driver Noufal based on a complaint by the victim's mother to the hospital authorities and the police.

In another incident, a private hospital staff was arrested in November 2020 for allegedly molesting a Covid patient. The incident happened in Kozhikode, and a man named Ashwin Krishna was arrested in association with the case. According to police officials, Ashwin Krishna tried to lure the Covid patient and later attempted to rape her from the 4th floor of the hospital. Following his arrest, hospital authorities suspended Ashwin from his service.