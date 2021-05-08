It was during the initial days of the coronavirus outbreak that top US immunologist Anthony Fauci called the pandemic, ''a perfect storm with no end in near sight.'' Fauci made these comments at a time when countries like the United States and Italy were facing the deadly killing spree of the pandemic. At that time, India successfully combated the virus outbreak, and even during the first phase of the outbreak, the country managed to control the number of Covid-related deaths.

Coronavirus emerged as a perfect storm in India

At one point in time, India even showed strong signs of flattening the coronavirus curve. During this time, India exported more than 5.84 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines, and Prime Minister Modi described India as the ''world's pharma''. Interestingly, the central government decided to export vaccines at a time when not even 1 percent of the country's population was vaccinated.

However, post-March, the scenario in India turned upside down, and the second wave of Covid literally started wreaking havoc in the country. The country started witnessing more than 3,00,000 fresh Covid cases on a daily basis, and at multiple times, positive cases in the country crossed the grim 4,00,000 mark.

On May 7, India witnessed more than 4,00,000 positive cases, and the fatalities were 4,187. Considering the recent surge in Covid cases in India, Fauci's ''perfect storm'' remark has turned true for India, and considering the current progress of vaccination, medical experts strongly believe that there is no end in near sight for the pandemic in the country.

Vaccination rollout at a very slow pace

Even amid rising cases in the country, vaccination rollout in the country is apparently progressing at a snail pace, and several people are finding it difficult to get the second shot of Covaxin due to unavailability.

"I visited Victoria hospital Bengaluru after booking a slot to receive my second shot of Covaxin today (May 5). However, when I reached the hospital, I came to know that Covaxin is not available. The authorities should ensure that vaccine is available for people, and please do not provide wrong information regarding the availability of vaccines," said a person who did not get the second shot due to the non-availability of Covaxin.

In the meantime, experts have warned about an inevitable third wave of coronavirus in India. Medical experts believe that this third wave of Covid could turn deadly, as the virus is undergoing several mutations. It is still unclear whether the Indian variant of Covid named B.1.617 has the capability to evade the immunity offered by the vaccine.

In the meantime, Fauci also warned that the only way to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country is by imposing a nationwide lockdown. Fauci revealed that shutting down the country temporarily will open a window for the government, and this time can be utilized to take immediate steps to address issues like lack of oxygen supply, availability of PPE kits, vaccines among others.