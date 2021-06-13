Kerala TikTok star Vignesh Krishnan PU, popularly known as Ambili in online spaces has been arrested for raping and impregnating a minor girl. Police arrested 19-year-old Ambili on Saturday and have booked him under various sections including Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences).

Befriended on social media followed by rape and abuse

According to media reports, Vignesh Krishnan met the rape survivor on social media platforms, and soon they befriended each other. The girl who is 17-years-old was studying in plus two, and the duo started meeting each other.

Vignesh Krishnan later promised to marry this girl. He took her to his house and allegedly raped her. The girl is now five months pregnant.

Vignesh Krishnan tried to fly abroad

As the parents of the girl filed a complaint in the police station, Vignesh Krishnan absconded, and he applied for a passport to escape from India. On Saturday, police informed Vignesh's father that his passport was ready. Vignesh's father went to the hiding place and police followed him, and the arrest was soon made.

In the meantime, several social media users claim that Vignesh and the girl were in love, and they have been living together for the past few months. However, Vignesh's recent behavior irked the girl, and she returned to her home. As she became pregnant, the parents of the girl decided to lodge a complaint.

According to the Indian Penal Code, consensual sex with a minor girl is also considered a criminal offense, and cases will be lodged under rape charges.

Before the ban of Chinese apps, Ambili was a very popular TikTok star in Kerala. He is known for making sentimental videos, and he has garnered a huge fan following with these short clips.