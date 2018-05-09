US First Lady Melania Trump has found herself in hot soup yet again. President Donald Trump's wife was accused of plagiarism after her new online safety for children booklet called Be Best was launched on Monday.

The FLOTUS's booklet shared a striking resemblance to a booklet published when Barack and Michelle Obama were in office. Many Twitter users pointed out that the text and graphic of the booklet were almost the same as the one launched by the Obama administration.

Melania's online safety booklet was initially planned at being "by First Lady Melania Trump and the Federal Trade Commission". After the Obama-era similarities, it was revised to describe it as a "Federal Trade Commission booklet, promoted by First Lady Melania Trump," BBC reports.

On Tuesday, a White House statement accused "opposition" media of taking "a day meant to promote kindness and positive efforts on behalf of children, to instead lob baseless accusations towards the First Lady and her new initiatives".

However, this did not stop Twitter from trolling the campaign. While many pointed out her Obama-inspired booklet, many others pointed out that the campaign name is grammatically wrong.