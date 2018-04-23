It was a memorable weekend in politics as the Bush family, the Clintons, Obamas, and Melania Trump came together to attend the funeral of the late Barbara Bush, who passed away last week at the age of 92. The FLOTUS came sans her husband, US President Donald Trump and boy, she looked so happy.

Unlike the recent pictures taken of Melania where she appeared to be smiling for the cameras, the photographs from the weekend showed the first lady smiling like she was genuinely happy. And guess who was making her smile: Barack Obama.

Melania was seated with the former POTUS and she seems to be having a good time. A particular moment saw Melania laughing at something Barack said and the moment was captured on camera. The photo did not take too long to catch Twitter's attention.

Fans of the Obamas raved about how the former President did not hold any bitterness against Melania while several others took a hilarious dig at Trump.

Another moment from the funeral that went viral was when a photographer brought together the Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and George H.W. Bush for an extraordinary picture. In the photo, Melania was seen standing beside Michelle. Twitter went bonkers after the picture hit the internet.