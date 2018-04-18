Melania Trump proved that the 'storm' doesn't bother her anyway or at least she tried to paint that picture when she played host to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife at Mar-a-Lago. The FLOTUS was joined by US President Donald Trump at the event.

Giving Stormy Daniels some fashion lessons, Melania walked out to greet her guests and the media sporting a $3000 Carolina Herrera dress. The black and white wrap dress brought out the best features of the first lady. The torso part dominated with black cross panels whereas the remaining part of the outfit was dominated by white.

Melania chose to slip into a pair of white stilettoes to match the outfit. The Trump wife chose to let her tresses fall off her shoulders on the occasion.

Interestingly, President Trump chose to give Melania's dress a nod by sporting a striped tie. The POTUS joined Melania in a dark blue tuxedo. The first couple of the USA appeared unfazed by the Stormy Daniels fiasco as they walked casually, holding hands across the lawn of Trump's Florida resort.

Japanese President Shinzo Abe opted to dress in the hues of his American counterpart at the meeting. He wore a blue tuxedo as well whereas his wife, Akie Abe, was dressed in a black for the meeting.

The two political leaders, joined by their wives, enjoyed a dinner meal together. Associated Press reports Akie and Melania are scheduled to meet again this Wednesday wherein the latter will take her Japanese counterpart to Whitehall, a Gilded Age mansion.

The Whitehall was built by oil and railroad magnate Henry Flagler at the turn of the 20th century. It was built as a wedding gift for his third wife, Mary Lily Kenan Flagler. The mansion hosts 75 rooms and served as the couple's winter retreat starting 1902.