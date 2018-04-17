Melania Trump has been giving her husband and US president Donald Trump a silent treatment amid the whole former FBI director James Comey drama and "love child" controversy, according to reports.

While the first lady has not made any comment related to the controversies, sources close to the first family have spilled the beans. Quoting a source, HollywoodLife.com reported that Melania has been treating Trump "cold as ice".

"Melania and Donald really don't fight — at least, not like other married couples," the spruce said, adding: "She rarely raises her voice or expresses anger, and certainly not to her husband. If Melania is angry or upset about something she tends to internalize it, and she will just be icy silent towards whoever she's at odds with."

Recently, Trump tweeted about Comey's book and called it "FAKE". He also called Comey the "WORST FBI Director in history, by far!" And the source said that Melania doesn't think there is anything wrong in that.

"When it comes to Donald's tweets, she very much has the attitude of 'boys will be boys,' and she doesn't see anything wrong with Donald reacting the way he does," the source said, adding: "As far as Melania is concerned, it's a sign of Donald's strength when he's in attacking mode, and it's essential for him, especially as President."

While Melania has been giving silent treatment, Trump, on the other hand, is busy making her birthday special by asking everyone to sign her birthday card. The Trump Make America Great Again Committee sent out an email to its subscribers with a subject "My better half".

Trump called Melania his "rock and foundation" and said she is beautiful, kind-hearted and exceptional wife.

"Melania is my rock and foundation, and I wouldn't be the man I am today without her by my side," he stated in the email. "She's the cornerstone of our family, and an incredible mother to our son, Barron. I'm so proud of her accomplishments, and I hope you'll wish her well on her special day."