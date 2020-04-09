It seems like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have to start footing the bill for their lifestyle after all.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will struggle to pay for their security and their current lifestyle amid the coronavirus crisis, a royal expert has claimed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have apparently moved to California after abandoning their multi-million dollar mansion in Canada after staying there for only a few months.

The Royal couple resigned from their "senior" Royal roles in a bid for financial independence and now that they are civilians. They will have to start paying for luxuries like security out of their own pockets.

The Royal couple is reportedly apparently facing an estimated £4million security bill. Paying it off is going to be quite the task for Meghan and Harry since the Royal Palace may not be dealing with it, according to royal expert Omid Scobie.

Speaking on the Heir Pod podcast, royal expert Omid Scobie said that the couple will not be immune to financial difficulties, with the pandemic most likely preventing them from pursuing commerical opportunities.

He added that they have spent the last few years not earning a living. As a royal, your expenses are covered but you don't earn a salary. It will be very tough for them especially in the few months ahead.

He went on to say that, on top of all the difficulties that Harry and Meghan had to face with the press, there has also been this underlying issue of who pays for security moving forward.

Reportedly, President Donald Trump tweeted that the US taxpayer would not pay for their bill, following their move to Malibu, where they are currently self-isolating with their 11-month-old son Archie.

We hope Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are able to figure out their security expenses. We wish them well.