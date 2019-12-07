It is no secret that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a rough go at navigating Royal life. And it looks like the couple Sussex may even be squandering their goodwill with other members of the Royal Family.

Their interview for the ITV documentary did them no favours, we have to say that the revelations made on the documentary may have permanently deepened the rift between the two Royal couples.

Tense relations have mired the royal family's image as of recent, with the rift largely widening between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and the rest of the family. An interview with ITV during their royal tour of South Africa in October has largely been credited as having been the catalyst for the divide, as the pair admitted they were struggling with royal life.

Royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams, told Insider the new approach to royal life taken up by the Duke and Duchess was "unlikely to have gone down well with senior royals."

Mr. Fitzwilliams added that following their interviews on ITV, it was clear that Meghan and Harry never intended to seek approval from the family.

He said that there was little doubt that Meghan and Harry's ITV documentary about their Southern African trip where they talked openly about the strain of royal life was unlikely to have gone down well with the most senior royals.

Add to that Meghan's confession that she was merely surviving as a Royal and not thriving may be seen as another slight against the Royal Family.

Meghan's candour and Prince Harry's assent has made the couple Sussex a kind of Royal pariah. On the surface, they are still the darling couple, but when it comes to the family, it looks like they have a long way to go to win back the favour they seem to have lost. You can check out the video here: