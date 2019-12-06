Meghan Markle seems to be getting in the holiday spirit and true to form, the Duchess of Sussex has a shared a tip to be used this holiday season.

Reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex shared a tip on how to "break the family traditions" at Christmas and avoid unpleasant festive habits. Meghan Markle is to spend her first Christmas as a parent with her husband Prince Harry, son Archie Harrison and mother Doria Ragland. But before joining the Royal Family, Meghan had shared tips on how to spend the festive period in style - or away from the family.

Meghan Markle's penchant for breaking from tradition may not be received in the spirit it was intended since she made the announcement that she would be spending Christmas away from the Royal Palace.

In a resurfaced article Meghan wrote for Grazia magazine in 2015, the now-Duchess of Sussex spoke about the possibility of having a friends' buffet instead of a Christmas lunch with relatives.

She wrote: "Holidays with your friends allows you to break the family traditions and avoid Aunt Julie's fruit cake!

She said that one should have each of their friends bring a dish or cook together in the kitchen and if one does not have a proper set-up, one can use their dining room table or kitchen counter as a buffet.

Meghan, who at the time was also writing on her lifestyle blog The Tig, also shared other tips focused on how to decorate the house or the table ahead of Christmas lunch. In one of her tips shared with Grazia, Meghan explained how to "fake fancy".

She said: "Purchase silver serving trays, platters, nut bowls from flea markets or Etsy to add formality to hors d'ouevres passing."

That is a tip that seems hilarious now that she has arguably become the definition of fancy. We have to say, there isn't a lot that is fancier than being a Duchess. Well, we hope that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are able to use their break for good. We wish them well.