After the highly publicised, 'Megxit' that followed Meghan Markle and Prince stepping away from their duties as senior members of the royal family, there have been many rife rumours about where the couple will finally reside.

One of the most speculated rumour was that the Duchess of Sussex was keen on resuming work and moving to Los Angeles.

Addressing these rumours and the likelihood of the US government to cover the costs of their security, Donald Trump took to his Twitter account to clarify some things.

The president of the United States of America tweeted," I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the US. However, the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"

Although the Sussex' have not confirmed their whereabouts, it is being speculated that they are moving to the US from Canada.

People believe that the couple chose to move close to their family and friends amidst the coronavirus scare. The Sun also reported, "They have a big support network there (America). It's where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria."

In February, the government of Canada, which is also a member of the Commonwealth, had revealed that they would stop funding for the couple's security after their formal exit from the royal family.

The Queen and Buckingham Palace have refrained from making any statements in response to President Trump's tweet. They have also neither confirmed nor denied the couple's current country or state of residence.

Meghan had earlier gone on the record to call Trump 'misogynistic' and 'divisive' while supporting his opponent, Hillary Clinton in the US elections, even claiming to move to Canada if he came into power.