Meghan Markle and Prince Harry or as the world knows them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have to let go of their surname after the Royal exit or Megxit scheduled for March 31, 2020.

For those of you who do not know, the Royal surnames are determined by their titles. Reportedly, the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis also have the surname Cambridge on their school records.

When Meghan married into the Royal family, she officially took up the title of the Duchess of Sussex at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Since then her surname has been Sussex.

No confirmation by the Sussex' yet

Although Meghan is still popularly referred to by her maiden name Markle, she may now adopt another Royal name after her exit from her duties.

This is the same surname that the Queen and Prince Philip had chosen to pass on to their future descendants in 1952. When Prince Philip married the Queen he had to let go of the tradition to pass on his family name to his children. However, after a few years of consideration by the queen and the then Prime Minister, the couple finally decided to stick to Mountbatten-Windsor for their children.

When Archie was born, Meghan and Harry chose to give him the Mountbatten-Windsor surname in a gesture that touched Prince Philip deeply. Speculations suggest that the family may just as well adopt the Mountbatten-Windsor name like their son Archie.

However, Meghan can also continue to use her maiden name Markle, as this is what she's known as in Hollywood. On the other hand, Harry can go back to using Wales as he did during his tenure in the army.

It will be unique if all three of them decide to pick different surnames. There is no confirmation by the Sussex' yet. Let's see how things unfold after the 31st.