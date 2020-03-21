Just a couple of days ago, the Queen had addresses the coronavirus scare saying that the UK was "entering a period of great concern and uncertainty."

The pandemic is particularly dangerous for older people and people already suffering with other medical concerns. The Queen, 93, has survived many historic events of the world history. Ann Hemming, former Royal doctor revealed some measures taken by 'Her Majesty' to fight the Covid-19 virus.

In an interview to the Hello Magazine, Hemming revealed that "the royal family will be acting within the guidelines that everyone else in the UK and around the world is working on".

Hemming who has worked at the Buckingham Palace for seven years as a GP for the Royal family revealed that the "Palace is almost run like a big hotel."

She further said that, "there are lots of people living within close proximity to each other, for example the housemaids' floor, they live very close together so I am sure that they will be making sure that everyone is fit and healthy."

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are both in their 90s which makes the outbreak a bigger concern for them than anyone else. But Hemming added that the couple is doing well and that "essentially, they live a fit and healthy lifestyle."

The Palace has also announced that this year the Queen is beginning her annual Easter break earlier than scheduled. The statement released by the Buchingham Palace read that, "Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period."

There were also many pictures of the Queen leaving Buckingham Palace with one of her pet corgis in the car giving her company.

Here's wishing the Queen a safe quarantine!