The royal family finally had a reunion. The Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all seen together at the Commonwealth Day service.

However, unlike last year when the entire family walked in the Queen's procession, this year, the Sussexes were the first ones to arrive and showed to their seats like any other attendee.

While fans were excited to see the family come together one last time before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit their roles as senior members of the royal family, there was some obvious tension between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Markle was seen giving an awkward wave to her sister-in-law as opposed to a kiss on both cheeks during last year's service. Prince Harry too joined in with a quick hello and smile to his sister-in-law and older brother.

Prince William was quick to respond back with a hello, but Kate was trying hard to avoid an eye contact with the Sussexes. She quickly diverted her gaze to greet Sophie Wessex.

Even after the awkward greetings were open, there was no interaction between the couples. Prince William and Kate were seated in the front row visibly awkward in the presence of Prince Harry and Meghan, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were busy chatting with Prince Edward.

There have been several reports of animosity between the Cambridges and Sussexes post 'Megxit', but the Commonwealth Day service made it more than obvious that there still exist sour memories in the family.

This was the last event for Harry and Meghan as senior members of the royal family. The couple will now be moving to Canada permanently to lead separate lives away from the media glare.

Prince Harry is reportedly leaving on good terms with the Queen and his father, Prince of Wales. But the rift between the brothers still seems to cause tensions in the family.